The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still basking on their thrilling win in the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. That move appears to be waiving safety Chris Cooper. Cooper was an undrafted free agent in 2018 out of Stony Brook, the Buccaneers are his sixth team. If Cooper clears waivers look for the Buccaneers to add him to their practice squad. Per Greg Auman of The Athletic, the corresponding move looks to be adding Jaydon Mickens to the 53 man roster.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO