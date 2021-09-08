Phoenix defeat Wayland

BEAVER DAM — Adair Pineda had two goals and an assist for Luther Prep’s boys soccer team in a 6-2 win over Wayland Academy on Tuesday. Luther Prep started out hot with a couple of shots from dangerous areas, one of which hit the crossbar. The Phoenix made the most of the momentum by striking first in the eighth minute as Pineda sent a perfectly weighted slip pass past the defense to a running Johannes Bourman, who took one dribble and then sent it side net past the goalie.