CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaver Dam, WI

Phoenix defeat Wayland

By Kevin Wilson
Watertown Daily Times
 4 days ago

BEAVER DAM — Adair Pineda had two goals and an assist for Luther Prep’s boys soccer team in a 6-2 win over Wayland Academy on Tuesday. Luther Prep started out hot with a couple of shots from dangerous areas, one of which hit the crossbar. The Phoenix made the most of the momentum by striking first in the eighth minute as Pineda sent a perfectly weighted slip pass past the defense to a running Johannes Bourman, who took one dribble and then sent it side net past the goalie.

www.wdtimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beaver Dam, WI
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Beaver Dam, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Wisconsin Dells, WI
Beaver Dam, WI
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wayland Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

FBI releases first Sept. 11 document following Biden executive order

The FBI released its first document related to an investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks Saturday night, less than 10 days after President Biden signed an executive order directing the Justice Department and related agencies to make some files public. The FBI released a heavily redacted 16-page report...
MilitaryPosted by
ABC News

North Korea test-fires long-range missiles, officials say

North Korean officials announced they test-fired long-range missiles this weekend. The "long-range cruise missiles" were launched on Saturday and Sunday and allegedly hit a target 1,500 kilometers away, officials said on North Korea's state-run media. The missiles flew for over two hours, according to the report. The officials claimed the...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police recommend disciplinary action for six officers

U.S. Capitol Police recommended disciplinary action in six officers following its internal investigation into the behavior of some members of the force who responded to the Jan. 6 attacks. In a statement released Saturday, Capitol Police said it opened 38 internal investigations related to the misconduct probe. Of those investigations,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy