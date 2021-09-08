Wellness: Healthy schools build smarter kids

Good things are happening in our local schools. If you have driven along Hwy 101 through South Tillamook County, you probably noticed changes at Cloverdale Elementary School. At a recent Nestucca Valley Chamber meeting, School Superintendent Misty Wharton gave a tour of the elementary school upgrades and the addition that will house the district’s middle school grades 6-8. Along with the much-needed facelift, the school now has clean water, generator capacity and a 10,000 square foot gym that doubles as an emergency shelter. Other features include a new kitchen, media center, computer lab, and career technology lab.