Heiderich, Habben wins races, LPS teams place second at WLA invite

FOND DU LAC — Luther Prep’s boys and girls cross country teams each finished second at the WLA Viking Invitational on Tuesday. The boys varsity team took 2nd out of 8 teams, falling to Kohler by four points. The Phoenix were led by sophomore Eliott Heiderich, who won the race in a new course record time of 18 minutes, 16 seconds. Senior Elijah Hutchinson (fourth, 19:40), sophomore Ezekiel Finkbeiner (12th, 20:53), freshman Sam Sprinter (13th, 20:59) and senior Jason Horn (15th, 21:34) also scored for Luther Prep.