Hints from Heloise, Bereavement tips

Dear Heloise: I buried my beloved husband last week. This is what I have learned:. Don’t say, “Let me know if there is anything I can do.” It’s hard to ask for help when your whole world has just shattered. Instead, say, “I’m bringing thank you notes and will help you write them.” “I know you don’t feel like cooking/eating, but I’m bringing over a container of soup that you can heat up when you’re ready.” “Let me help with the laundry, mow the lawn, pull weeds or straighten the house.”