Creating healthier families one shot at a time

As an obstetrician-gynecologist with Watertown Regional Medical Center, my goal is to always provide the best possible care and medical advice for expectant mothers and females who plan to become pregnant. I love helping moms-to-be stay healthy and prepare to welcome their baby into the world. As you can imagine, one of the most important conversations I’ve been having lately with my patients is around COVID-19 vaccines and their safety for those who are pregnant or who are in the planning stage of their pregnancy journey.