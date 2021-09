TROY, Al. - Troy volleyball (1-1) heads to Tuscaloosa for their first road trip of the season as they take part in the Crimson Tide Invitational Thursday, September 2nd through Saturday, September 4th with matchups against Alabama (3-0), Southern Miss (4-0), and Buffalo (1-2). "We are looking forward to another competitive weekend," head coach Josh Lauer said. "It's been quite a few years since we have played Alabama; Southern Miss and Buffalo are fun new opponents for our team. We play a lot of road matches this year during conference play, so this weekend will help prepare us for what is ahead.