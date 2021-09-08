CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cal 40: The 1960s US classic that deserves restoration

Cover picture for the articleThe traditional styling of this boat, with its counter stern and raked bow, might lead onlookers to assume it’s a typical heavy long keeler from the early 1960s. However, it’s a lightweight design with the potential to surf at speeds of 15-16 knots for sustained periods. Of course, when the Cal 40 was first launched in 1963 there were many naysayers, who couldn’t believe that such a light boat could be engineered to withstand the rigours of the ocean.

