Private equity firm Blackstone Group is abandoning its $3 billion bid for a controlling stake in Soho China, one of the country's largest real estate developers. In a regulatory filing Friday, Blackstone said it decided to drop the deal "in light of the lack of sufficient progress" being made among government regulators who would need to approve the purchase. Blackstone announced the transaction in June, bidding roughly 30% above Soho China's stock price at the time.