Gambling

John Worthington to lead Delaware North and GAMING1’s US joint venture

gamingintelligence.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelaware North and GAMING1’s new joint venture in the United States has brought in iGaming executive John Worthington to serve as general manager. Heading up Gamewise’s new Miami headquarters, Worthington will lead the joint venture as it looks to roll out GAMING1’s proprietary sports betting and casino platform to licensed operators in North America.

www.gamingintelligence.com

gamingintelligence.com

The Greenbrier leads West Virginia betting and iGaming market in August

West Virginia’s regulated sports betting and iGaming market generated total wagers of $164.2m in August. Total wagers for the four-week period ended 28 August were down 4.5 per cent compared to the previous month, but significantly higher than August 2020's $48.8m total. The state’s growing iGaming market accounted for the...
gamingintelligence.com

Genius Sports secures Arizona license approval

New York-listed Genius Sports has been granted a temporary sports betting license by the Arizona Department of Gaming to power licensed sportsbooks in the Grand Canyon state. Following its certification in Wyoming last week, the new Temporary Event Wagering Supplier license in Arizona allows Genius to provide official data, streaming and marketing solutions to licensed operators in the market, which marks the supplier’s 16th state approval in the United States.
ARIZONA STATE
massachusettsnewswire.com

Expetitle and 1st Class Real Estate Launch Joint Venture Providing Tech-enabled Closings Across The US

MIAMI, Fla. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Expetitle and 1st Class Real Estate are joining forces to create a national title partnership; offering a streamlined, remote home closing transaction to 1st Class’ customers. 1st Class Real Estate is a nationally recognized top brokerage. They have grown 470% over the past three years, placing them on the Inc 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America.
REAL ESTATE
Times Reporter

Tipico Sportsbook partners with Caesars Entertainment

Tipico Sportsbook announced Monday a 10-year partnership with Caesars Entertainment. The deal includes a 10-year renewal term and provides Tipico with immediate access to launch an online sportsbook in Indiana and Iowa, pending licensing and approvals. Tipico would then have a path to expand into additional states in the future.
GAMBLING
gamingintelligence.com

Tipico to expand US presence with Caesars Entertainment

Sports betting and iGaming operator Tipico is set to expand its presence in the United States through a multi-market access agreement with Caesars Entertainment. The agreement covers an initial ten-year period with a ten-year renewal term and gives Tipico immediate access to the regulated sports betting markets of Indiana and Iowa, subject to regulatory approval.
GAMBLING
lasvegasadvisor.com

Balmy August in Indiana; The coming crisis in Vegas; MGM talks up prospects

There are signs that the regional gaming recovery is cooling (Missouri was up just 1% last month) but Indiana‘s August numbers, while not as hot as July’s, were a balmy 10% higher than 2019 as casinos grossed $203 million. Horseshoe Hammond lost a percentage point but retained the top spot with $33 million. Closing fast is Hard Rock Gary, with $30 million, while Ameristar East Chicago gained 9% to hit $21 million. Blue Chip, off to the east, sagged 11% to $12 million. Further to the south, Boyd Gaming saw even greater misfortune at Belterra Resort, plummeting 29% to $7 million. Also hard-hit was French Lick Resort, falling 26% to $6.5 million. Other revenue-negative performers were Rising Star, minus 6% to $4 million and Hollywood Lawrenceburg, down 11% to $14 million. In its last month as a Caesars Entertainment property, Caesars Southern Indiana was up 5.5% to $19 million, while Indiana Grand jumped 13% to $24 million and Harrah’s Hoosier Downs grew 12% to approach $19 million. Bally’s Corp. had a good first month at Tropicana Evansville, up 5% to $13.5 million.
LAS VEGAS, NV
gamingintelligence.com

Barstool Sportsbook partners Genius Sports

New York-listed sports data provider Genius Sports has entered into a long-term partnership to provide official data and fan engagement solutions to Penn National Gaming’s Barstool Sportsbook. Genius Sports will provide the Barstool Sportsbook with a full suite of US sports content, including exclusive EPL, NASCAR, and NFL data feeds...
GAMBLING
roi-nj.com

Joint venture pays $1B+ to acquire 41 multifamily communities in N.J.

Harbor Group International and Cammeby’s International Group have acquired 41 multifamily communities throughout New Jersey for $1.05 billion, Harbor Group said Wednesday. The deal is a joint venture between the two real estate investment firms. HGI is based in Norfolk, Virginia, and Cammeby’s is based in New York City. “As...
REAL ESTATE
rebusinessonline.com

Joint Venture Acquires 504-Unit Morgan Apartments in North Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — A joint venture between California-based investment firm Archway Equities, CAF Capital Partners and Cleveland-based Citymark Capital has acquired The Morgan, a 504-unit apartment community in Austin. The value-add property was built in the mid-1980s on the city’s north side and was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale. The Morgan offers one- and two-bedroom units and an amenity package that includes multiple pools, a business center, walking trails, a dog park and an outdoor kitchen area. The seller was not disclosed.
AUSTIN, TX
gamingintelligence.com

Sportech grows H1 revenue as Connecticut wagering recovers

London-listed betting technology supplier Sportech has reported a 59.5 per cent increase in revenue from continuing operations to £13.4m during the first half of 2021. Revenue from Sportech’s Venues business in Connecticut increased by 70 per cent year-on-year to £11.5m, of which £10.7m was derived from wagering, despite Covid-related travel and hospitality restrictions continuing to impact retail outlets.
CONNECTICUT STATE
gamingintelligence.com

Connecticut aims to launch iGaming and Sports Betting in October

Connecticut’s regulated online gaming and sports betting market is expected to open next month after the US Department of Interior approved the state’s amended gaming compacts with the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Tribes. The approval marks a major step forward towards the launch of the regulated market and follows the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
multihousingnews.com

Joint Venture Sells Arizona Assets for $313M

A joint venture between Bascom Arizona Ventures and Pacific Life Insurance Co. has sold two luxury multifamily properties—Ascend at Kierland and Elite North Scottsdale. Located in the North Scottsdale, Ariz., market, the properties total 724 units and were purchased by The Ezralow Co. for $312.5 million. CBRE’s Tyler Anderson, Sean...
PHOENIX, AZ
gamingintelligence.com

Illinois sports betting market declines to $369.1m in July

Illinois’ regulated sports betting market has seen total amounts wagered fall for the fourth consecutive month to $369.1m in July. Wagers at the state’s nine operational sportsbooks were down 22.5 per cent month-on-month, with online wagers amounting to $351.4m and retail contributing $17.7m. The bulk of the monthly total was...
ILLINOIS STATE
cdcgamingreports.com

Iowa: Sportsbook operator Tipico to expand into state

Global sportsbook operator Tipico will expand into Iowa this year, the company said Monday, through a partnership with Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf and Caesars Entertainment. The 10-year agreement between Tipico and Caesars Entertainment is effective immediately. Tipico expects to launch its mobile sports-betting app in Iowa in the fourth quarter.
IOWA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Indy Joint Venture Acquires Onkyo Audio/Video

INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis-based Premium Audio Co. and Sharp Corp. in Japan have created a joint venture and acquired the audio/video business of Japan-based Onkyo. PAC says it owns 75% of the joint venture and will manage all product development, engineering, sales, marketing and distribution of Onkyo's home entertainment business. The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
gamingintelligence.com

Enrico Drago to head up IGT’s new dedicated Digital & Betting division

New York-listed International Game Technology (IGT) has established a dedicated Digital & Betting business segment, which will be headed up by long-serving executive Enrico Drago. The Digital & Betting segment comprises IGT’s iGaming and sports betting activities that were previously part of the Global Gaming segment. Drago will serve as...
GAMBLING
gamingintelligence.com

BetMGM goes live in South Dakota with Liv Hospitality

US sports betting and iGaming operator BetMGM has opened a retail sportsbook in South Dakota through its partnership with Liv Hospitality. BetMGM accepted its first sports bet late last week as it opened retail destinations within Liv Hospitality’s Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort and Cadillac Jack’s Gaming Resort. Tin Lizzie debuted...
GAMBLING
gamingintelligence.com

PointsBet Canada names Dale Fallon as senior director of product

Sydney-listed betting and gaming operator PointsBet Holdings has hired Dale Fallon as senior director of product for its Canadian operations. Fallon joins PointsBet from Canadian sports media brand Rogers Sportsnet, where he was responsible for product strategy and delivery of a suite of apps and websites, with a particular focus on NHL content.
GAMBLING

