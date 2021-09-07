1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. to Hire More Than 10,000 Seasonal Associates Nationwide

Leading Gourmet Foods and Gifts Provider Offers Competitive Wages, Employee Discounts, and Perks, as it Expands its Team to Meet Increased Consumer Demand. JERICHO, N.Y., Sept. 7, 2021 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) has announced plans to hire more than 10,000 team members nationwide for seasonal positions across its gourmet foods and gifting brands to support its continued business growth as it prepares to meet increased online demand this holiday season. Hiring is underway for seasonal positions across the U.S., including at Harry & David®, PersonalizationMall.com®, Cheryl’s Cookies®, and The Popcorn Factory®, to fill full-and part-time roles across key high-volume areas such as production, gift assembly, distribution, and operational support, with remote contact center positions also available.