CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. to Hire More Than 10,000 Seasonal Associates Nationwide

jacksonvillereview.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeading Gourmet Foods and Gifts Provider Offers Competitive Wages, Employee Discounts, and Perks, as it Expands its Team to Meet Increased Consumer Demand. JERICHO, N.Y., Sept. 7, 2021 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) has announced plans to hire more than 10,000 team members nationwide for seasonal positions across its gourmet foods and gifting brands to support its continued business growth as it prepares to meet increased online demand this holiday season. Hiring is underway for seasonal positions across the U.S., including at Harry & David®, PersonalizationMall.com®, Cheryl’s Cookies®, and The Popcorn Factory®, to fill full-and part-time roles across key high-volume areas such as production, gift assembly, distribution, and operational support, with remote contact center positions also available.

jacksonvillereview.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

U.S. Postal Service Now Hiring Seasonal Employees Nationwide In Preparation for 2021 Holiday Season

WASHINGTON, DC — The U.S. Postal Service is currently hiring for more than 40,000 seasonal positions as preparations continue for the 2021 winter holidays, the agency’s peak season for mail and package deliveries. Seasonal opportunities include but are not limited to city and rural mail carriers, mail handlers and drivers. Job seekers can find and apply for open positions in their local community by visiting usps.com/hiring.
ECONOMY
wbap.com

UPS to Hire 100,000 Seasonal Workers, More Than 100 DFW Positions Available

DALLAS/FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF News) – UPS is hiring 100,000 seasonal workers for the upcoming holiday rush, with more than 100 jobs available in the DFW Metroplex. The Atlanta-based worldwide shipping company is offering full and part-time positions and said many potential employees could be hired in 30 minutes or less.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Oregon State
WOKV

UPS looking to hire more than 1,700 seasonal workers in the Jacksonville-area

Jacksonville FL — UPS said on Thursday that it wants to hire more than 1,770 seasonal workers in the Northeast Florida area ahead of the busy holiday season. This is part of a push to hire more than 100,000 seasonal workers nationally. The company says in order to compete in this job market, its revamped the hiring process, and candidates could be offered a job in 30 minutes or less.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WKBW-TV

UPS to hire more than 1,000 seasonal workers in WNY for holiday season, rewards for college students

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ahead of the holiday season, UPS says it's hiring nearly 1,100 seasonal workers to handle high package volume. The company expects an increase in packages shipped each year starting in October, through the end of the year, and into January of the next. According to its website, UPS is currently looking for warehouse workers, package delivery drivers and tractor-trailer drivers in Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
pymnts

1-800-FLOWERS.COM to Quadruple Workforce for Holidays

Digital gift marketplace 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. will hire more than 10,000 seasonal workers across its gourmet foods and gifting brands — Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Cheryl’s Cookies and The Popcorn Factory — as it anticipates increased online demand for the upcoming holiday season. Hiring is underway for high-volume production, gift assembly,...
BUSINESS
ABC13 Houston

Walmart hiring 20,000 workers nationwide for distribution centers

Walmart is looking for about 20,000 new workers to fill warehouse roles for the retailer's distribution centers. Employees for these warehouse jobs are in high demand as the pandemic accelerated customer preference for online shopping. The company is offering more than $20 an hour plus free college tuition for full...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#1 800 Flowers#Gourmet Foods#Discounts#Flws#Harry David#The Popcorn Factory#Gift Assembly#Group#Fruitbouquets Com#Bakery#Chocolate#Company#Bloomnet#Napco#Designpac Gifts#Llc
newschannel20.com

Walmart looks to hire 20,000 warehouse employees at more than $20hr

In a desperate attempt to hire more employees, retailer superstore Walmart is hiring 20,000 employees and is willing to pay them over $20 an hour. The new jobs are for Walmart’s warehouse roles for the retailer’s distribution centers and not for Walmart stores. In addition to offering over $20 an...
ECONOMY
WebProNews

Amazon Will Hire More Than 40,000 Corporate and Tech Roles

During Amazon’s Career Day 2021, to be held on September 15, the company plans to hire more than 40,000 corporate and tech roles. Amazon has experienced significant growth as a result of the pandemic. During lockdowns and quarantines, the company’s e-commerce platform was the lifeline for many consumers. The company has already went through multiple hiring sprees.
BUSINESS
WTHI

Amazon will hire 125,000 workers, dangling $3,000 bonuses for some jobs

Amazon plans to hire 125,000 permanent warehouse and logistics workers in the United States ahead of the holiday shopping stretch, pledging higher wages, new benefits and sign-on bonuses for some of the jobs to draw staff in a tight labor market. Amazon said Tuesday that these jobs offer an average...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Jobs
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Amazon wants to hire more than 2,700 workers in Twin Cities

Amazon plans to hire more than 2,700 employees in the Twin Cities area as part of a larger national hiring push. On Wednesday, the internet retailer plans to host a large virtual recruiting event, which it is calling its biggest-ever, to train current employees and attract future workers. "We take...
LAKEVILLE, MN
97ZOK

Amazon Rockford Facility Is Looking To Hire 800

This has been quite the week for jobseekers in the Rockford area. Hot on the heels of the news that Rockford's Hard Rock Casino is doing some serious hiring comes the news that Amazon wants Rockford people, too. The Amazon facility at 4650 Shepherd Trail used to be a distribution...
ROCKFORD, IL
100fmrockford.com

Amazon hiring 800 for new Rockford fulfillment center

ROCKFORD — Amazon is hiring 800 people to work in its new fulfillment center and production site on the city’s north side. The warehouse jobs are for Amazon’s new site in the former Bon-Ton distribution center at 4650 Shepherd Trail, which is scheduled to open Oct. 10. Bon-Ton, the parent company of Bergner’s and other retail stores, closed its distribution center there in 2018 after filing for bankruptcy, according to the Rockford Register Star.
ECONOMY
Bring Me The News

UPS hiring more than 3,300 season workers in Minneapolis area

Job seekers could get a job within 30 minutes of being interviewed during UPS's pre-holiday hiring spree that will see more than 3,330 employees hired in the Minneapolis area. UPS estimates that approximately one-third of each year's seasonal hires end up with permanent jobs with the company, though the bulk of the season jobs will be in place from October through the end of January.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WWLP 22News

More than 30 local businesses host hiring event

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple business development groups in western Massachusetts have teamed up to create a regional, in-person job fair. Through a partnership between the Greater Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau (GSCVB), Economic Development Council (EDC) of Western Mass and MassHire Hampden County Workforce, the job fair will host dozens of participating businesses to fill hundreds of jobs.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
fox29.com

Bought chicken over last decade? You could be eligible for settlement payment

People who bought chicken products in the United States over the last decade could be eligible to receive payments as part of a class-action settlement totaling $181 million. Prosecutors in a class-action lawsuit called Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation allege that a number of corporations, including Fieldale, Mar-Jac, Pilgrim’s and Tyson, "conspired to restrict the supply of, and fix, raise, and stabilize the price of chicken," which is a violation of federal and state consumer and antitrust laws. The defendants have denied the allegations.
ECONOMY
pncguam.com

First batch of All-RISE payments being sent out

The first batch of All-RISE payments are now being sent out. According to Department of Administration director Edward Birn, they got the transmission of qualified applicants from the Department of Revenue and Taxation yesterday and they have now started sending out payments. The payments are in the form of 8,081...
ECONOMY
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Contra Costa To Require Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative Test To Enter Restaurants, Gyms

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) – Contra Costa County announced a new health order requiring patrons of certain businesses, including restaurants and gyms, to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test starting later this month. The order (.pdf), which goes into effect on September 22, applies to businesses where people remove face coverings to eat or drink indoors, such as restaurants, bars and entertainment venues. It also applies to all indoor fitness facilities, including gyms, yoga and dance studios. Officials also announced all workers in businesses affected by the health order must present proof of vaccination or undergo weekly...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy