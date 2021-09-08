CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yamhill County, OR

Sept. 8 public safety round-up

Yamhill County jail reports and run logs from the Newberg-Dundee Police Department

Yamhill County jail reports

Aug. 31

Kyle Anthony Watkins, 33, of Newberg, was arrested on a parole violation. No bail was set and the case is pending.

Jeremy Anthony Mastriano, 37, of Newberg, was arrested on a post-prison supervision sanction for possession of weapons by certain felons, delivery of heroin and meth within 1,000 feet of a school, delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of heroin and possession of a controlled substance. No bail was set and the case remains open.

Newberg-Dundee Police Department log

Aug. 20-25

Alexander Lawrence Liljequist, 27, of Keizer, was arrested for failure to appear on a criminal citation.

Christopher Scott Nason, 54, of Newberg, was arrested for second-degree criminal trespass.

Dillon Anthony Grimes, 24, of McMinnville, was arrested for third-degree theft as well as a warrant from another jurisdiction or state.

Antonio Baltazar Marroquin, 37, of Newberg, was arrested for failure to appear on a criminal citation.

Chloe Marie Hite, 21, of Newberg, was arrested for reckless driving and DUII.

Timothy David Albright, 45, of Tigard, was arrested for DUII.

Colby Dean Jungwirth, 27, of St. Paul, was arrested for second-degree criminal trespass.

William Arely Aldana, 36, of Portland, was arrested for failure to carry and present a license.

Ky Ramsey Schaad, 21, of Newberg, was arrested for recklessly endangering another person and reckless driving.

Matthew Michael Wilkes Jones, 39, of Newberg, was arrested for felon in possession of a weapon.

Brandon Jacob Weckel, 34, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant.

Silvano Garcia Tenorio, 41, of Lafayette, was arrested for nonpayment of fines or restitution.

William Mark Trinklein, 56, of Hillsboro was arrested for felony DUII.

