Hearing on tap for Sander Estate master plan

CPRD officials have mapped out a proposal for the property on Fifth Street in Dundee

The Chehalem Park and Recreation District has submitted an application for a park master plan for its Sander Estate property, a 6.7-acre patch of land in Dundee along Fifth Street across from the elementary school. As a result, the Dundee City Council will hold a hearing at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at the fire station.

Those interested in reviewing the project can submit written comments to the council or testify at the public hearing.

"We invite you to participate in the City Council's land use hearing," a mailer from the city of Dundee, sent to residents who live within 100 feet of the proposed site, said. "If you wish to participate, you may do so in person or be represented by someone else. Oral testimony is typically limited to five minutes per speaker. You may also submit written comments."

Written comments must be submitted before 5 p.m. Thursday, according to the city. If comments are submitted after that date, they will not be included in the packet of materials reviewed by councilors, but they will be sent directly to councilors as they arrive. Comments can be dropped off at Dundee City Hall, 620 S.W. Fifth St.

"Any issue which might be raised in an appeal of this case to the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals (LUBA) must be raised during the City Council's public hearing," the city's mailer said. "You must include enough detail to enable the decision makers an opportunity to respond. Comments must be directed toward the decision criteria. The decision criteria for a park master plan are in the Dundee development code, Section 17.203.130, E. Prior to the conclusion of the evidentiary hearing, any participant may request the hearing be continued or that the record be left open to present additional evidence, arguments or testimony.

"Failure of an issue to be raised in person at the hearing or by letter, or failure to provide statements or evidence sufficient to afford the decision maker an opportunity to respond to the issue precludes appeal to the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals based on that issue."

A decision is expected to come from the city council at the end of the public meeting, which will take the form of a written council order to be signed by the mayor within two weeks. Those who submit public comment on the matter either by written or oral testimony will receive applicant information about the council's decision, which they can appeal if they so choose.

Along winding paths through its center, the 6.7-acre Sander Estate property will include gardens, an amphitheater, a children's play area and more. The project has been multiple years in the making and has been one of CPRD's primary focuses in Dundee. For more information, visit www.DundeeCity.org.