Saline, MI

Bonnie Zahner Was Proud of What She Achieved as a Wife and Mother

By Robison Bahnmiller Funeral Home Contributor
thesalinepost.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBonnie Kay Zahner went to be with Jesus on Sunday, August 29, 2021, surrounded by her family, after a courageous battle with health issues. Bonnie was born on February 20, 1954 the daughter of Robert D. Vedder and Marie (Heath) Vedder. She was preceded in death by her mother and father. Bonnie is survived by her husband, James Zahner; daughter, Heather Raymond; son, Matthew (Angela) Zahner; grandchildren, Chase Raymond, Carly Raymond, Zachary Zahner, Madeline Zahner and Miriel Zahner; sisters, Rose Marie (Jim) Epple, Dianne Hahn, Sherrill (Dennis) Gatscher, and Vickie Wales; brothers, Robert (Lydia) Vedder and Charles Vedder.

