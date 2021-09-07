Bottas to Alfa, Russell to Mercedes - What does this mean for Formula 1?
Why did Mercedes pick George Russell over Valtteri Bottas to partner Lewis Hamilton in Formula 1's 2022 season? With new machinery on the way, Russell will drive for Mercedes while Bottas has signed a multi-year deal with Alfa Romeo. But why? And what does it mean for Williams? Or Alfa Romeo's 2nd seat? What about Alex Albon or Nyck De Vries? We sit down to discuss all this and more with Jake Boxall-Legge, Luke Smith and Jon Noble.www.autosport.com
