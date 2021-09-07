Bottas to Alfa, Russell to Mercedes - What does this mean for Formula 1?

George Russell has been handed the opportunity of a lifetime after signing a long-term contract with Mercedes.The 23-year-old Briton will team up with Lewis Hamilton at the Silver Arrows next season.Here, the PA news agency looks at the key questions surrounding Russell’s transfer to Formula One’s all-conquering team.Why have Mercedes moved for Russell?💬 "A huge thank you to Williams, to Mercedes and to everyone who has supported me in getting to where I am today."— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) September 7, 2021Mercedes boss Toto Wolff signed Russell to the team’s junior academy in 2017, and after three impressive seasons...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO