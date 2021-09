Much of the state sees warm, sunny weather Sat-Tues. Fun little SSW swell builds Sun, peaks Mon, eases Tues. Clean conditions — light wind many of the mornings. The Labor Day Holiday signals the unofficial end to summer. And this year, most of California sees summer out the right way with a warm and sunny weekend. Topping off the weather, the surf comes up some late in the weekend, and continues through the holiday thanks to a modest pule of SSW swell. It won’t be big — most spots are looking rideable and good spots will be fun — but it’ll be a great way to close out summer. And of course look forward to the generally better surf season that’s ahead, fall.