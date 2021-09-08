Redistricting virtual public hearings begin this week

SALEM – The House and Senate Committees on Redistricting released their first drafts of Oregon congressional and legislative district maps. The committees will seek feedback on the draft maps during a series of virtual public hearings from September 8-13. Legislative leaders announced that the upcoming redistricting public hearings will be held virtually due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. Oregonians are encouraged to participate in the public hearings by signing up for video or phone testimony, or by submitting written testimony.