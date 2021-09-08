CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salem, OR

Redistricting virtual public hearings begin this week

The News Guard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALEM – The House and Senate Committees on Redistricting released their first drafts of Oregon congressional and legislative district maps. The committees will seek feedback on the draft maps during a series of virtual public hearings from September 8-13. Legislative leaders announced that the upcoming redistricting public hearings will be held virtually due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. Oregonians are encouraged to participate in the public hearings by signing up for video or phone testimony, or by submitting written testimony.

www.thenewsguard.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Salem, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
City
Salem, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Oregonians#House#Aspx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

FBI releases first Sept. 11 document following Biden executive order

The FBI released its first document related to an investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks Saturday night, less than 10 days after President Biden signed an executive order directing the Justice Department and related agencies to make some files public. The FBI released a heavily redacted 16-page report...
MilitaryPosted by
ABC News

North Korea test-fires long-range missiles, officials say

North Korean officials announced they test-fired long-range missiles this weekend. The "long-range cruise missiles" were launched on Saturday and Sunday and allegedly hit a target 1,500 kilometers away, officials said on North Korea's state-run media. The missiles flew for over two hours, according to the report. The officials claimed the...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police recommend disciplinary action for six officers

U.S. Capitol Police recommended disciplinary action in six officers following its internal investigation into the behavior of some members of the force who responded to the Jan. 6 attacks. In a statement released Saturday, Capitol Police said it opened 38 internal investigations related to the misconduct probe. Of those investigations,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy