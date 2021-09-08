Portland visits Vancouver after 2 straight shutout wins

After a brief international break Minnesota United begins what both Adrian Heath and Ethan Finlay agreed is the biggest week of the season with a trip to Seattle to face the first place Sounders. In this wildly compressed and strangely paced season Minnesota has a congested September with another pair of three-game weeks, and during the first week Minnesota faces three of the four teams that sit in front of them in the standings - at Seattle on Saturday, at Sporting Kansas City mid-week, and at home against the LA Galaxy on the weekend. Heading into the final stretch of the season the gap between the top four, with the Colorado Rapids the only team of that group that Minnesota isn’t playing in September, and the middle of the pack is holding: Minnesota sits 5 points behind fourth place LA Galaxy but only 6 points ahead of 11th place FC Dallas. With a game in hand against Seattle and the Galaxy and two games in hand against Kansas City the gap to the top four may not be as big as it seems, yet this week remains Minnesota’s best on the field chance to move into contention for a home playoff game and separate themselves from the middling bunch.