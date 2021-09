Crossfire X is a tactical first-person shooter that will be coming into Xbox players’ homes soon. This console version is an updated version for 2007’s Crossfire by Smilegate and Remedy Entertainment. Even though this is technically the third installment of the Crossfire series, this title is crossing over a new battlefield. The Crossfire series is a team-based shooter that is in the same vein as Overwatch and Counter-Strike. Remedy Entertainment developed the single-player campaign while Smilegate Entertainment takes multiplayer duties. When it comes to multiplayer, the gameplay is fairly simple. Two opposing military units must stop each other from taking over their territory. That is the basic gist. However, this game does come with a variety of game modes to spice things up. The most popular game mode is “Classic Mode” while “Spectre Mode” is similar with a ghostly twist.