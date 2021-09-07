The Artist Speaks: Man on Man

KZMU interviews Man on Man "MAN ON MAN (M.O.M.), the musical project started by boyfriends Joey Holman (HOLMAN) and Roddy Bottum (Faith No More, Imperial Teen, CRICKETS, Nastie Band), is infused with indie-rock distortion and soaked in gay pop confidence while still maintaining an acerbic and pure sense of humor. MAN ON MAN’s music has a timeless appeal, transcending genre and decade. The varied influences and textures of their debut album, MAN ON MAN, are a meditation on the myriad of emotions of lockdown, as well as this particular moment in their own lives." - Quoted from Polyvinyl Records.