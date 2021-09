The Water Distribution Division will begin the process of flushing and testing fire hydrants on Tuesday, September 7. Crews will begin by flushing the transmission mains and then will move into the 4th Ward. Once complete in the 4th Ward, they will move on to Ward 3, followed by Ward 1, and then Ward 2. This work will be on-going for several weeks occurring daily, Monday - Friday, between the hours of 7:30 am and 3:30 pm.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO