Huntington LIRR Station Parking Repairs

Work is underway at the Huntington LIRR Train Station parking lot. Construction is set to begin September 13th. "This complete overhaul of the South Parking Lot will add parking and public safety enhancements for our local commuters," stated Huntington Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci. "These enhancements are among many improvements coming to our commuter parking facilities at the LIRR Huntington Train Station, taking place concurrently with the project to replace the East Pedestrian Bridge."