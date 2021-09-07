Child cases reach highest point of pandemic with 251,781 kids testing positive last week
Just 62.3% of Americans ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated. The United States is facing a COVID-19 surge this summer as the more contagious delta variant spreads. More than 649,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 while over 4.5 million people have died from the disease worldwide, according to real-time data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.abcnews.go.com
Comments / 1