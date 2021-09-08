Selena Gomez has 'group email chain' with Martin Short and Steve Martin

In the opening passage of his memoir, “I Must Say: My Life as a Humble Comedy Legend,” Martin Short describes a fight in 1977 with his partner, Nancy, who would soon become his wife. Short had just joined the Second City comedy troupe in Toronto (a hop and a skip away from his hometown of Hamilton, Ontario), and he had started to develop characters that made use of his compact physique and his ability to contort both his voice and his face with rubber-band elasticity. One such character was Ed Grimley, an overenthusiastic dork in high-waisted pants who sports a tall spike of hair like a supercharged Alfalfa. During the fight—which Short notes was about nothing at all, as most relationship squabbles are—Nancy did something unexpected. She asked to speak with Ed rather than with Martin. Short immediately transformed into his alter ego. When Nancy asked “Ed” what her boyfriend’s problem was, he suggested that Martin was “jealous of your beauty and wisdom and saddened by his own tragic limitations.” He then added, “Although his endowment has certainly been blessed by the Lord.” Nancy thanked Ed and told him to go away. Argument over.