We should probably start by acknowledging that there’s a lot going on with this rye, but the complex final blend works — and wonderfully so. Composed of American (Indiana and Tennessee) and Canadian rye whiskeys, each spirit is separately finished in Martinique Rhum Agricole casks, apricot brandy casks, and Madeira barrels. As you might expect, the final profile is not that of a “classic” rye, but the balance achieved and the unique flavor profile is nothing short of remarkable. All of the different casks can be identified in the blend, but none drown out rye's own distinctive profile. Bravo!

