Amy Butler Guillan transitioned from this world to her Higher Power on Sept. 3, 2021, after a brief illness. Amy was born on Oct. 26, 1958, in Marion, Ind., but always thought of Maine as her home. She took advantage of many opportunities to travel and live in various parts of the United States and made friends wherever she was. Amy graduated as a nurse from UMaine in 1995 and was very proud of her BSN. She also was a talented massage therapist and Reiki practitioner. She raised the most beautiful flowers and vegetables on her farm, which she managed on her own, with the help of her dogs and cats. Many Maine hospitals benefited from her work as an RN including NLEMMC, NLMCH, Pen Bay, Maine General and most recently the ICU at Mount Desert Island Hospital in Bar Harbor. Amy always kept true to her beliefs and was a strong woman for that. Contributions in her name may be made to the SPCA of Hancock County, Trenton.