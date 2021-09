Bernita A. Norden, 93, of Ridgeville Corners passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Genacross Lutheran Services of Napoleon. Bernita was born Feb. 24, 1928, to George and Erna (Cohrs) Hogrefe of Hamler, Ohio. On July 12, 1953, she married the love of her life, Raymond Norden, who proceeded her in death May 12, 2009.