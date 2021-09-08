The Covid-19 Virus Is Here to Stay Says the Who
The SARS-CoV-2 virus has been spreading and evolving as it keeps infecting unvaccinated humans worldwide. Statistics show that there are many countries with low vaccination levels, and it is most likely that the virus will keep mutating and new variants will keep emerging. Many health experts believe that vaccination alone cannot eradicate the new coronavirus, especially since emerging countries have yet to receive enough Covid-19 vaccine doses. Much like the flu and other viruses, the new coronavirus will stay with us, and humans need to adapt.www.healththoroughfare.com
