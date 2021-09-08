Voltura Wendy Lee Voltura Wendy Lee Voltura, age 70, passed away on September 2, 2021 in Rexburg, ID. Wendy was born in Pocatello, ID on September 13, 1950 as the second of five children. She was the daughter of Vaughn and DeVon Timpson. During her youth she enjoyed a variety of activities, including involvement with her Young Women's MIA group, school track and trampoline teams. After graduation from Pocatello High School, Wendy married, and later divorced, John Furniss. Together they had three children - Shawn, Jeremy, and Malorie. Wendy ultimately graduated from Idaho State University with a degree in nursing. Her loving demeanor and genuine concern for others made nursing a natural profession. It was as a nurse that Wendy became introduced to Drew Voltura while working at the same institution. They were married on November 25, 1995 in Chubbuck, ID. Drew and Wendy were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple for time and all eternity. Wendy developed a love of gardening from an early age and found great joy throughout her life in the beauty of flowers. Always competitive, Wendy also developed a love for running and completed numerous races, including a marathon and two half-marathons, with her husband Drew and other family members. Wendy Voltura is preceded in death by her father George Vaughn Timpson and numerous grandparents, including her grandmother Norine Shumway Halford with whom she shared a close relationship. Wendy is survived by her devoted husband Drew Voltura; her children Shawn (Victoria) Furniss, Jeremy Furniss, and Malorie (Curtis) Warner; her siblings Brent (Julienne) Timpson, Steve (Kara) Timpson, Ron Timpson, and Kris Timpson; her loving mother DeVon Timpson; 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 9th from 5:30 to 7:00 pm at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg, ID. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, September 10th at the Harvest Hills chapel located at 612 South Hidden Valley, Rexburg, ID. A viewing will precede from 10:00 am to 10:45 am at the same location. Burial will follow the funeral services at the Parker City Cemetery. The family of Wendy Voltura wishes to extend sincere appreciation for the compassionate service provided by the staff of Homestead Home Health and Hospice, staff of Vista Healthcare, her ward family, friends, and loved ones. Condolences may be submitted online at www.flammfh.com.