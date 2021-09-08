Why Has Someone Abandoned this Old Missouri Farmhouse?

Some people just love taking video of abandoned places and home, but this video its just plain creepy. The video takes you on a journey through a millionaire’s home which has only been abandoned for a few years. There is just stuff everywhere, clothes, beds, mattress, expensive art, there's even glass & plates in the dishwasher. It just looks like the family up and left and it really is a creepy, mystery type of video. There are medicine bottles all over the house, and some have pills still in them. You just have to wonder what happened to this once successful lawyer in Missouri to have abandoned his mansion and belongings.