The mountain trail will be temporarily closing.James Lee/Unsplash. Sentinel Peak, also known as “’A’ Mountain” around town, is one of the most popular hiking destinations in Tucson. The paved trek up to the top of the mountain makes it easy on joints, and it’s not as steep as other climbs around the city. However, if you find yourself enjoying the occasional walk around the mountain you’re going to need to find an alternate walking path. At least temporarily.