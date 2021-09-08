Roblox: Vans World Codes

The Trespassers have been a consistent part of Fortnite now since the beginning of Season 7 – Invasion. And who wouldn’t want to become an alien invader of their own? Well, it turns out that you actually can with the Trespasser Elite skin. Even though Epic has made little to no mention of this skin, it is very real and very cool. “How do I unlock the Trespasser Elite skin in Fortnite,” I can hear you ask, “Is there a code I can input to become the alien of my dreams?” or maybe even “Is it free?” In the end, the answer is, well, kind of, but not really. Here’s how to get the Trespasser Elite skin in Fortnite.