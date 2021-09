Organizations aren’t slowing down in their use of application programming interfaces (APIs). According to a survey covered by DEVOPSdigest, 61.3% of organizations used more APIs in 2020 than they did a year earlier. An even greater proportion (71.3%) said they plan to use even more APIs in 2021. Another 21.2% expected to use the same number of APIs over the course of the year. But botnet attacks can be a big problem for these. How can you protect yourself while still using the tech you need?