We’re streaming daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on The Phoblographer. “I wish it had never happened, and I wish I had never captured that moment.”, says photojournalist David Handschuh of the fateful moment when the second airliner flew into the South Tower on 9/11. His instincts told him to keep on shooting even after that, and he continued to do so until an I-beam fell on him. He didn’t think he’d get out alive, but he was one of the fortunate survivors from that day. He tells us what that harrowing experience was like and why photojournalism is necessary to keep the truth alive.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 3 DAYS AGO