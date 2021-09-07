CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan Campbell, Jared Goff lead Lions into rebuild

By Jarrett Bailey
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDan Campbell takes over a team that has finished last in the NFC North three straight years. Are the Detroit Lions headed in the right direction?. Former Rams’ quarterback Jared Goff benefits from a change of scenery and a different offensive system. One-time Chargers’ head coach Anthony Lynn is now running the Lions’ attack and new general manager Brad Holmes did bring in some receiver help in the form of Tyrell Williams and rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown (USC).

