Conservative MPs opposed to the looming universal credit cut have warned of an “angry backlash” ahead, predicting that the issue will be the biggest political problem for the party this autumn.Tories fear the impact of slashing universal credit payments by £1,040 a year will eclipse outrage over Boris Johnson’s plan to hike national insurance to pay for its social care plan.The warning follows reports of internal government modelling that predicts homelessness and food bank use will soar when the benefit is slashed by £20 a week from October – with one Whitehall official calling it the “disaster of the autumn”.Tory...