Doogie Kamealoha M.D. - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll

Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. gets weird as both an homage and re-creation of the Doogie Howser, M.D. pilot: The series premiere "directly acknowledges the existence of the original series," says Danette Chavez. "In fact, the (Steven) Bochco-(David E.) Kelley joint is the origin for Lahela’s nickname, as Dr. Lee (Ronny Chieng) tells a patient in his colleague’s care (of course, this Doogie is too young and ambitious to have watched her namesake). Kang could have just let that homage stand, along with the reworked credits; instead, she and co-executive producers Dayna Bochco and Jesse Bochco recreate moments from the Doogie Howser pilot, including the driver’s test and car accident in the opening, the exchange with a disgruntled patient, and the loss of a patient. This raises all kinds of questions: Is Lahela part of some Truman Show-like production? Do either of her parents—her mom is the right age and personality to have watched O.G. Doogie—recognize the ways their daughter’s life is imitating that of a Neil Patrick Harris character? Does NPH know about this Doogie? Is this all just another nod to the original, which could be very heightened at times? Possibly. Are we overthinking this? Almost certainly. But even if Doogie Kameāloha M.D. isn’t really trying to give David Lynch a run for his money, it’s still an appealing new entry in the Disney+ lineup, one that fits in with the aspirational, inclusive storytelling of Diary Of A Future President and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Lee is a prepossessing performer, nailing the broader comedic beats along with the (rarer) moments of pathos."