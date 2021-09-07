CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salt Lake City, UT

Growling, unruly passenger arrested on American flight to Salt Lake City

By Nexstar Media Wire
WRIC TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (KTVX) – A man taken into custody after an outburst on a flight landing at Salt Lake City International Airport on Monday has been identified. Airline staff described 61-year-old Timothy Armstrong of Las Vegas as being combative while on the flight. Police were notified of the intoxicated passenger aboard the American Airlines flight landing from Los Angeles International Airport just before 12:50 p.m. Monday.

www.wric.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Lifestyle
Local
Utah Lifestyle
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Growling

Comments / 0

Community Policy