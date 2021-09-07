Growling, unruly passenger arrested on American flight to Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KTVX) – A man taken into custody after an outburst on a flight landing at Salt Lake City International Airport on Monday has been identified. Airline staff described 61-year-old Timothy Armstrong of Las Vegas as being combative while on the flight. Police were notified of the intoxicated passenger aboard the American Airlines flight landing from Los Angeles International Airport just before 12:50 p.m. Monday.www.wric.com
