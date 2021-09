/ Moving beyond Debug.Log and into the code editor. If you have gone through any online course or watched YouTube videos about how to make games in Unity you have come across the advice to use Debug.Log() or Debug.LogError() in order to troubleshoot the games you are making. Now I am not here to tell you to stop using those, they can be helpful in isolation small issues when you are kind of aware where to look but you can find yourself wasting a lot of time putting these in and removing them from your scripts. They are expensive to use and clutter things up unnecessarily.