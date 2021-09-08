LUNA Price Prediction: Return to $20 likely

LUNA price moves below key Ichimoku support levels. Bears could push LUNA price lower by -67.1%. Critical support zones below must hold for bulls to maintain an uptrend. LUNA price action today has experienced the same dramatic and bearish moves as the broader market during the Tuesday trading session. The current LUNA price moves are certainly the most bearish to happen since the $11 breakout above the Ichimoku Cloud on July 28, 2021. The $18 to $20 value area is the last support zone before bears take over and push LUNA down to at least the $11 value area.