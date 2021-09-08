CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

LUNA Price Prediction: Return to $20 likely

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUNA price moves below key Ichimoku support levels. Bears could push LUNA price lower by -67.1%. Critical support zones below must hold for bulls to maintain an uptrend. LUNA price action today has experienced the same dramatic and bearish moves as the broader market during the Tuesday trading session. The current LUNA price moves are certainly the most bearish to happen since the $11 breakout above the Ichimoku Cloud on July 28, 2021. The $18 to $20 value area is the last support zone before bears take over and push LUNA down to at least the $11 value area.

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luna
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Action#Senkou Span A#Senkou Span B
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Terra Price Analysis: LUNA spikes to $43, looks to retest $38 support next?

Terra price analysis is bearish for today. LUNA/USD retraces after peaking at around $43. LUNA is set to retest the $38 support. Terra price analysis indicates bearish price action momentum to follow later today as the market peaked around $43 earlier today and currently declined back to $38 support. Therefore, we expect LUNA/USD to decline further and retest the $38 support later today.
StocksFXStreet.com

SafeMoon Price Prediction: SAFEMOON prepares for 50% upswing

SafeMoon price is currently approaching a stable support level at $0.00000124. A successful bounce off this barrier will create a double bottom and potentially propel SAFEMOON by 50%. A breakdown of the $0.00000124 barrier will invalidate the bullish thesis. SafeMoon price has been on a downswing for roughly two weeks,...
Stockscryptopolitan.com

Stellar price analysis: XLM to change course as price falls below $0.3?

Token price over 24 hours remains stagnant at $0.33 with trading volume falling over 28 percent. On the 24-hour price chart a three black crows pattern is being formed. Price fell below 50 and 200-day SMA with seller momentum expected before any significant upturn. Stellar price analysis suggests that the...
Stocksthemarketperiodical.com

LUNA Price Analysis: LUNA Token Price Breaks Another All-Time High

Luna Token price rise more than 50% in the past 72 hours. The token price finds demand near the 20-day EMA. The token pair LUNA/BTC trades at 0.0009452 BTC with an intraday gain of +37.66%. LUNA token price action forms a bullish engulfing candlestick with the demand met near the...
StocksFXStreet.com

MATIC price to drop another 35% and test $0.85 as support

MATIC price drops back below the 2021 VPOC, signaling weakness. Bear flag signals continuation move south. A Target zone of $0.85 could create a very bullish setup. Polygon’s price has not been immune to the weakness across the entire cryptocurrency market. Before the flash crash on Tuesday, MATIC has struggled to maintain any trending price moves above the psychological price point of $1.50. The consistent rejection against $1.40 is now a warning signal that lower prices are incoming.
Stocksthemarketperiodical.com

Cardano Price Analysis: The ADA Coin Sustains Above $2.5 Mark

The RSI indicates a solid bullish spike as the price sustains above the $2.5 mark. The ADA/BTC pair was trading at 0.00005985 BTC with a gain of 14.99%. The 24hr trading volume in ADA coin is $8.10Billion. As the Crypto market suffered from intense selling pressure a few days back,...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: SafeMoon, Shiba Inu & Solana – American Wrap 10 September

Shiba Inu price caught between uptrend and resistance. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been on an upward trend after buyers stepped in and bought back Shiba Inu around $0.00000550, after the correction that went through cryptocurrencies at the beginning of the week. That entry point, $0.00000550, originates from June 12 and has not been tested since, so buyers are right to have picked up some SHIB at these levels.
StocksFXStreet.com

Axie Infinity looks primed for a 35% drop toward $50

AXS price action faces resistance between $70 and $75. A failure to return to $77 could trigger a drop to $50. Little to no support exists between $65 and $50. Axie Infinity price action shows that bulls have difficulty pushing it back into bullish territory. AXS is presently up to $13.22 (+24%) from the flash crash low, but strong follow-through by the bulls has much to be desired.
StocksFXStreet.com

SafeMoon price to retest $0.00000155 by the weekend

SafeMoon is on the verge of breaking the $0.00000178 Fibonacci level to the downside. Continuing push to the downside spells more downside to come. Already eight consecutive days of sellers in overall volume show sellers are in control of the price action in SafeMoon. SafeMoon is continuing its downward trajectory...
StocksFXStreet.com

Solana price is primed to drop by 40% and test $115

Solana is extremely overbought on the daily and weekly charts. Bearish Shooting Star candlestick pattern at the extreme new highs indicates a top is likely in. SOL has experienced no meaningful pullback in 8-weeks. Solana price has hit another new all-time high of $216 during today’s trading session. As the...
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

Price analysis 9/10: BTC, ETH, ADA, BNB, XRP, SOL, DOGE, DOT, LUNA, UNI

Altcoins are still flashing bullish signals but Bitcoin’s steady slide toward its swing low could put a damper on the market’s positive sentiment. Bitcoin’s recent plunge does not seem to have shaken the investors and data shows that exchange reserves were down to 2.399 million (BTC), which is close to the May all-time low at 2.390 million Bitcoin. Ki Young Ju, CEO of on-chain analytics platform CryptoQuant, said this could result in a “sell-side liquidity crisis on Bitcoin.”
Marketsitechpost.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Expert Warns of Potential 'Collapse'

Bitcoin value took its third dip of the week when a Sweden central bank governor warned of the eventual collapse of its market. Bitcoin price tumbled to $45,000 with a 3.12 percent downward trend afterward. The biggest cryptocurrency in the world had a very rough week. According to CoinDesk graphs,...
MarketsPosted by
MarketRealist

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will BTC Hit $100,000 in 2021?

Cryptocurrencies have become very popular over the last year. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is the largest cryptocurrency by market cap and the most popular one too. After hitting a four-month high, Bitcoin prices have reversed sharply and are back below the psychologically crucial $50,000 price level. Meanwhile, many people want to know whether BTC prices can hit $100,000 in 2021. What’s the prediction for Bitcoin?
MarketsFXStreet.com

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH roars back to $4,000

A historical technical level offers ETH buyers a good entry point. Ethereum acts as a perfect buy-the-dip asset. Expect further upside for the altcoin towards $4,000. Ethereum (ETH) stayed the course of other cryptocurrencies, under pressure from Bitcoin earlier this week. But with this dip comes the opportunity for buyers to pick up Ethereum and add to the portfolio.
Marketsinvezz.com

Silver price prediction: how steady is the support at $24

Silver price is back above the crucial support level of $24, although its gains will likely be curbed. US dollar, whose value is inversely correlated with that of precious metals, is on a correction. Treasury yields have extended Wednesday's low after the strong auction of the 10-year yield notes. Silver...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH struggles to find direction

Ethereum price action shows little has changed from the open. Inside bar on the daily chart can present opportunities. The price range for a breakout trade in either direction is tight. Ethereum price action is very constricted during today’s trading. A primary reason for this consolidation goes beyond the volatility...
Marketsinvezz.com

Solana price prediction as the gravity-defying run accelerates

The Solana price defied gravity, rising to an all-time high. The coin has jumped by more than 10,000% this year. This trend is driven by the rising demand for Ethereum-killers. Solana (SOL/USD) has bucked the trend and is trading at its all-time high. The coin has jumped by more than...

Comments / 0

Community Policy