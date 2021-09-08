CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Rumors' opens Friday at Fountain Hills Theater

Fountain Hills Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Rumors,” the zany play by Neil Simon, opens at Fountain Hills Theater Friday, Sept. 10. The comedy features four couples who are about to experience a severe attack of farce. The deputy mayor of New York shoots himself just before the gathering of his 10th wedding anniversary celebration. It’s only a flesh wound, but the host lies bleeding in the other room and his wife is nowhere to be found. The host’s lawyer, Ken, and wife Chris must get their stories “straight” before the other guests arrive.

