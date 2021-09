The best part about tonight's and tomorrow's chances for thunderstorms is that severe weather is not anticipated. We will not have enough instability due to this being an overnihgt event (and the temperatures being much lower). This is also because we are going to have plenty of cloud cover in our area the afternoon and evening prior to these storms arriving. Most of us will see between 1/4" and 3/4" depending on how strong the downpours are from those overnight thunderstorms; any isolated cells will not add nearly as much rain.