Homestead Community Redevelopment Agency Invites Small Businesses & Entrepreneurs to “Find Their Perfect Match”
The City of Homestead Community Redevelopment Agency (HCRA) wants to help local businesses and entrepreneurs grow their dreams and find their perfect match at the Small Business Matchmaker on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 10am until 5pm at the Phichol Williams Community Center, 951 SW 4th Street, Homestead, FL. Attendees will learn about grant opportunities, connect with experts in business planning and marketing, and meet with local lenders.golatinos.net
Comments / 0