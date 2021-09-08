CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Black Star Network: Roland Martin Announces New Black TV Network

By Texas Metro News
texasmetronews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the evening of September 2, journalist Roland Martin, the host of #RolandMartinUnfiltered, announced an over-the-top media (or OTT) network that will broadcast directly to viewers free via the internet and a phone app. The new Black owned network, Black Star Network (curated by Roland S. Martin), will feature new shows and live stream Black news and information focused on news, politics, technology and culture.

texasmetronews.com

Comments / 58

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roku Tv#Youtube Tv#Tv Network#Android Tv#New Black Tv Network#Nnpa#Ott#African American#Appletv#The White House#Black Star Network#Instagram Com#Twitter Com#Lburke007 Gmail Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
TV & VideosEssence

A New Era of Black TV

The rich elite. Heads of a crime family. Pop stars. Buppies in L.A. You name it, Black people are playing it on screen this fall. Since the year began, a number of sitcoms and dramas with Black leads have been announced and are set to air on both network TV and streaming platforms. Grand Crew on NBC, Queens and a reimagining of The Wonder Years on ABC, Lee Daniels’s Our Kind of People on Fox and Black Mafia Family, executive-produced by Tasha Smith on Starz are just a few of them. They join an extensive list of programs from 2021 that have found success in telling unique Black stories, such as Netflix’s The Upshaws, Queen Latifah’s The Equalizer remake on CBS, Run The World on Starz and Them on Amazon Prime. The increase in diverse Black TV content is reminiscent of the Golden Age of the ’90s, when shows led by Black stars were in abundance.
TV & VideosSuperHeroHype

The Boys Releases a New Vought News Network Video

While it’s unclear how far away The Boys season 3 is, the increase in ancillary content suggests that it’s sooner rather than later. After releasing a music video for A-Train last week, Amazon Prime has dropped an in-universe video from Vought News Network. Any resemblance to an actual propaganda news network and its star host is probably not a coincidence.
TV & VideosMercury News

TV tonight: Networks look back, and reflect, on 9/11

“9/11: The Legacy” (7 p.m., History Channel): This hourlong program focuses on the children, now adults, whose lives were impacted by the events of 9/11. Producers promise accounts with “raw, emotional and harrowing” details. Among those profiled: Twin brothers who started a charitable company in memory of their father who never came home.
NFLKankakee Daily Journal

Network's fall brings the 'new' and very familiar

Nothing quite announces the arrival of fall TV similar to the opening game of the NFL season (7:20 p.m., NBC). The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys in television’s most-watched spectacle. Another sign of autumn, the “CBS Fall Preview” (8 p.m.) showcases the network’s new shows. Technically, all two...
CelebritiesPopculture

'Leave It to Beaver' Star Tony Dow Hospitalized

Actor Tony Dow was hospitalized with pneumonia last week, and Leave it to Beaver fans are growing concerned. Dow is 76 years old and is best known for playing Wally Cleaver from 1957 to 1963. According to a report by The Daily Mail, he was hospitalized on Thursday. Dow reportedly...
CelebritiesComplex

Cardi B Lookalike Responds to the Flood of Comparisons

Cardi B’s doppelgänger claims she doesn’t see the resemblance. A New York woman named Ashley went viral this month for her uncanny likeness to the Grammy Award-winning rapper. It all began when her hairstylist Claudelande posted a video of Ashley rocking a new ’do as Cardi’s “Up” played in the background.
CelebritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Raven-Symoné Revealed She Once Broke Up With Her Wife Because The “Black Community Would Be Mad That I Was Dating A White Person”

Actress Raven-Symoné is the latest Black celebrity to delve down the rabbit hole of making assumptions about Black people’s interest in her interracial relationship. Last week, the Jasmine Brand reported that the That’s So Raven star opened up during an interview with Noir Online about the self-imposed pressure she applied to herself when she began dating her now-wife, Miranda Maday, in 2015.
NFLPopculture

'Good Morning America': Big Shakeup Behind the Scenes of ABC's Daytime Show

ABC News has picked a new executive to run Good Morning America. Simone Swink, a longtime senior staffer on the show, was promoted to senior producer, ABC News president Kim Godwin write in a memo to employees Sunday, reports Variety. The job had been empty for months after the show's previous chief, Michael Corn, suddenly left in April. Last week, Corn was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed by another GMA staffer.
Celebritiesenergy941.com

Normani Speaks On Long-Time Friendship With Cardi

Normani says Cardi B has been her “champion for a very, very long time.”. Normani, who was a part of Cardi’s “WAP” video, says Cardi was a big supporter of her single, “Motivation.”. The singer also revealed that she and Cardi have the same stylist in common so along with...
New York City, NYPosted by
Deadline

Writer-Producer For Ice-T Film Shot To Death In New York City

Writer/producer Joseph “Taheim” Bryan, who recently helmed the Ice-T action film Equal Standard, was shot to death in New York City late on Thursday night. Bryan was sitting in his new Mercedes-Benz when the incident occurred at 11:15, the New York Post reported. “MFs Killed my friend last night,” Ice-T wrote in a tweet Friday night above a photo of himself with Bryan, co-star Tobias Truvillion, and rapper “Havoc” of Mobb Deep. “I’m not in a good place behind this,” the star of Law & Order: SVU said. “Taheim was a GOOD dude making Positive moves. He wrote & we made the film EqualStandard together. He leaves...
MusicCosmopolitan

This Video of Adele Flipping Her Hair and Rapping Along to "WAP" Is a Borderline Religious Experience

In the beginning, there was Adele and there was "WAP" and then the two came together and it was good. Actually it was amazing. On Friday night, Adele put on a long-sleeved, metallic copper-colored dress, accessorized with her usual aura of steez, and stepped out in West Hollywood to attend Savannah James' 35th birthday party. The link? Adele's new boyfriend, Rich Paul, is an agent and happens to represent Savannah's husband, LeBron James. Adele had approximately zero inhibitions at the party, which makes sense considering A) she's a Queen with no fear and B) according to People, she and Rich have been a ~thing~ for a few months now, so this is probably not her first time hanging out with his inner circle.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Phil Jerrod Dies, Comedian and Mock the Week Writer Was 42

The world needs its comedians, and it is always a little diminished when one leaves us. And so it was that the world is a little diminished with the loss of Phil Jerrod, comedian and TV writer, who passed away on Saturday after battling with cancer. The news of his passing was announced by his agents, Off the Kerb. He passed away with his beloved wife Beck by his side.
TV Seriesviralhatch.com

Remember little Jake Harper from Two and a Half Men? This is him now

In the popular American television sitcom “Two and a Half Men” we met Angus T. Jones as Jake Harper, a sweet little boy, but a little bit silly. At the age of 10, Angus was offered the role of Jake Harper in Two and a Half Men. The series became known around the world and this helped Angus reach a salary of $ 300,000 per episode, becoming the highest paid child on TV.

Comments / 0

Community Policy