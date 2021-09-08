Silicon Valley finds remote work is easier to begin than end

“How ethical or moral do you want to be?” This is a question that I was asked more than once during my summer living in a hacker house while discussing topics ranging from the most lucrative monetization plan for startups to data harvesting. Each time I was asked this question, my initial reaction was disgust; I felt taken aback that such a question could be asked so casually, carelessly and so often. However, this was only the first of a number of questions that made me think deeper about startup culture.