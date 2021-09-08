OPINION | OTHERS SAY: Texas abortion law won't solve debate

It would be hard to imagine a more deeply personal, enormously consequential, morally fraught public policy issue than abortion. Those on either side of this debate who reduce the topic to pithy slogans or strident policies only reveal their failure to struggle respectfully with the weight of the question. This newspaper has long been committed to honest, curious, open-minded debate on matters that shape our society. In that vein, we offer this critique of Texas' new abortion law.