EXCLUSIVE: Greenwich Entertainment and levelFILM have struck a multi-year partnership for the Canadian distributor to handle all of Greenwich’s films in Canada starting with the upcoming release of Ebs Burnough’s The Capote Tapes, which explores the explosive unpublished novel Answered Prayers by Truman Capote. The film had its world premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, its U.S. premiere at DOC NYC and Greenwich is releasing the film in theaters on September 10. Founded in 2017, Greenwich is led by Co-Presidents Ed Arentz and Andy Bohn and has grown into one of the leading U.S. distributors of arthouse films and documentaries. Greenwich...