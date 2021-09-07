Bears start new era with Justin Fields (eventually) at the helm
Matt Nagy’s squad has been a .500 team since winning the NFC North in 2018. Are the Chicago Bears capable of bigger things this season?. The Chicago defense regains a form similar to the 2018 season when coordinator Vic Fangio put together a unit that was third in the league in fewest yards allowed. That year, the Bears allowed an NFL-low 283 points while the team came up with a league-high 36 takeaways. The offseason addition of Khalil Mack was a major catalyst.fansided.com
Comments / 0