Bears start new era with Justin Fields (eventually) at the helm

Andy Dalton did himself no favors in Week 1, nor did head coach Matt Nagy. The prevailing headline all summer for the Chicago Bears was if they'd truly hold to their pre-draft promise of naming and keeping Dalton as starting quarterback for 2021 -- after signing him to a one-year deal worth up to $13 million in free agency -- having later made a move in the 2021 NFL Draft to secure Heisman Trophy finalist Justin Fields with the 11th-overall pick. Dalton was exceedingly pedestrian in the loss on Sunday night to Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams, but is already shaking it off publicly.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO