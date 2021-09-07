New-look Saints try to reload behind Jameis Winston

One of the game’s legendary passers has retired. Now the New Orleans Saints must deal with life sans Drew Brees on a permanent basis. Sean Payton, entering his 16th season with the franchise, relies on his running game even more than he has in recent seasons. The backfield is deep and led by Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray. The former has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of his four seasons and has already amassed 6,164 total yards from scrimmage and 58 trips to the end zone.