The Arizona Diamondbacks made the following roster moves:. Selected INF Seth Beer from Triple-A Reno. Optioned INF Drew Ellis to Reno on Thursday. I think it’s safe to say that most of Diamondbacks’ fandom has been eagerly awaiting this moment, since Beer arrived from the Astros, as part of the Zack Greinke deal. How much of this is to do with his baseball talent, and how much is simply wanting a jersey with “BEER” written on the back... Well, we’ll leave that up to the individual. But it’s more evidence that the team is apparently looking to give anyone and everyone a shot. When he is announced, he will become the fifteenth player to make their MLB debut for the Diamondbacks this season. No previous season has passed thirteen debutants. Here are the dates and names of the previous in 2021: